Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice & Ish (Episode 559) “Investing In The Downfall”

Joe addresses Swizz Beatz and Timbaland suing Triller for 25 million dollars over the Verzuz dispute (20:30). The crew then addresses Jermaine Dupri vs. Diddy (38:15) in a Verzuz. Also, it acknowledges the moguls’ recent comments claiming R&B is dead (45:40). Next, they discuss writing birthday captions for your significant other (1:22:50), and Joey Bada$$ joins the pod (1:35:10). Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP.: Tap in here

Sleeper Picks: Joe | Tank – “See Through Love” (Ft. Chris Brown) Ice | P-Valley & Lil Murda – “Seven Pounds of Pressure” Parks | David Bars, Passport Gift & Parks – “Hallelujah” Ish | Mikhala Jené – “Human Nature”