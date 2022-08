Rory & Mal sit down with the legendary DJ Drama. In this interview they discuss what killed the mixtape and the classic mixtape DJ, and then get into Drama’s relationship with his previous artist Lil Uzi, where he stands with Drake & Meek after their infamous mishap, who he would challenge in a Verzuz, + more!

