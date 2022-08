N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. In this episode we chop it up with the one and only DJ KHALED!

DJ Khaled joins us for another legendary interview! Khaled shares stories about his new album “GOD DID” and working with artists like Drake, Lil Baby, Kodak Black, Lil Durk and many more!

Khaled talks to us about his creative process, his journey and what keeps him going after all his success.