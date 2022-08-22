Album Stream: Rapper Big Pooh – To Dream In Color

A few years ago, Little Bother returned with their reunion album May the Lord Watch. Shortly after, the pandemic hit and halted the touring plans in support of the project. With the extra time on his hands, Rapper Big Pooh decided to revisit some recording ideas and demos for a project he started back in 2016, which has now become his latest solo album, To Dream In Color. Pooh had this to say about the project:

“To Dream In Color represents living life. A lot of times we are so focused on goals that we never stop to see all that we’ve accomplished. With this album, my focus was on painting a picture with words. I wanted to essentially create an audio book. My hope is that listeners get a better sense of who I am as a person by actually hearing my story. I speak about lacking confidence, stage fright, swallowing pride, my childhood, and so much more. This is my most personal body of work and it’s some scary shit knowing people are gonna listen, judge, and maybe take something away from it that I didn’t intend. That’s when you know you have made great art, though.”

To Dream In Color featuring 10 new tracks and guest appearances by Jared Evan, Blakk Soul, BeMyFiasco, Tre’mar, and J-Smash.

