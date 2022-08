Apathy is gearing up to release his new album King of Gods. No Second soon. To starts his campaign as he gets an assist from Jadakiss for his new single, “No Time To Waste”. Produced by Stu Bangas, who produced the entire album. King of Gods. No Second will also feature appearances by Pharoahe Monch, Black Thought, Esoteric, Sick Jacken, RJ Payne, and, Celph Titled.

You can stream “No Time To Waste” below.