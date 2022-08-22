New Music: LICE (Aesop Rock & Homeboy Sandman) – Catfish

Aesop Rock and Homeboy Sandman released a trilogy of EPs under the name LICE. Those EPs are set to be debuted on all DSPs soon. Before that happens they released a new record titled “Catfish”. Produced by Cess Less.

The three EP will be dropped with new shirt designs, with the original EP’s artwork by Jeremy Fish. The release dates will be: Lice on August 24th, Lice 2: Still Buggin’ on August 31th, and Triple Fat Lice on September 7th. You can pre-order the merch and physical copies on Aesop Rock’s official website.

You can stream “Catfish” below.