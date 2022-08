Burlington, NC’s OC From NC joins forces with DJ Flash for his new project The List God Sent Us. Featuring 13 new tracks and guest appearances by Demeanor, Illpo, Big Remo, Vanessa Ferguson, Jozeemo & The Souly Ghost.

You can stream The List God Sent Us in it entirety below and download it now on BandCamp.

The List God Sent Us by OC From NC