JID Reveals ‘The Forever Story’ Album Tracklist

Dreamville’s JID is set to release his new album The Forever Story on Aug. 26th. Today, he revealed the official tracklist for the album. Featuring 15 new tracks and guest appearances Kenny Mason, Lil Wayne, Lil Durk, EARTHGANG, 21 Savage, Mustafa, Ravyn Lenae, Baby Tate, Ari Lennox, Yasiin Bey, Johnta Austin and Eryn Allen Kane. Also featuring production by DJ Khalil, Thundercat, Cardiak, BadBadNotGood, Monte Booker, James Blake, Kaytranada and more.

Check out the full tracklist below.

