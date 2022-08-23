Video: ScHoolboy Q Stars With Tiger Woods in PGA Tour 2K23 Commercial



2K will be release the standard edition of PGA Tour 2K23 on October 14th with more expensive Deluxe and Tiger Woods editions available a few days earlier on October 11th. They release details about the game along with a commercial starring ScHoolboy Q. The golf simulation video game franchise from HB Studios features PGA TOUR icon Tiger Woods as the cover athlete celebrating Woods’ legacy, introducing him as both a playable in-game pro and an Executive Director advising the game development team. This is the first time he will be featured on the cover since 2013’s Tiger Woods PGA Tour 14. Tiger had this to say about the release:

“It’s not only great to be back on the cover of a video game, but the Executive Director role makes this a truly unique opportunity. 2K is the perfect partner for me and I am excited to continue impacting the game and culture of golf beyond my play on the PGA TOUR.”

Watch the official trailer below.