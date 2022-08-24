Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice & Ish (Episode 560) “Illusion Of Ice”

On this week’s episode, Joe exposes the photographers in Greece for trying to scam him (18:30). Next, the guys express their disdain for the new A.I. Rapper from Capitol Records (29:15). Ice speaks on Fetty Wap’s guilty plea for drug possession (59:55). Joe shows his boujee side when he’s in the airport (1:21:00). The guys discuss NBA Free Agency and Kevin Durant’s decision to stay in Brooklyn (1:40:40). Ish has a crush on Jeanie Buss (2:15:15) + MORE! Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP.: Tap in here

Sleeper Picks: Joe | Tory Lanez – “H.E.R.// Are You Dumb” Ice | Paris Price – “One Call Away” Parks | Larry June – “Another Day, Pt.2” Ish | The LOX – “Terminator LOX”