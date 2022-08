John Legend and Saweetie takeover the dance floor in their new video, “All She Wanna Do”. Directed by Christian Breslauer, John Legend gets his step on in various rooms full of lively dancers, while Saweetie adds her swag to the party as she invades the dance floor. “All She Wanna Do” is off John Legend’s upcoming album Legend, which drops September 9th.

Watch the “All She Wanna Do” video below.