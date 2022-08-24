Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 95) “Azealia Banks Confesses to Mal”

Happy Tuesday! On this episode, Rory & Mal catch up on their equally wild weekends, and the team celebrates Mal’s engagement (with a call from his fiancé) while simultaneously mourning Rory’s. Diddy also inspires them to have the “Who Killed R&B” conversation, and the guys have a discussion on Meek’s career trajectory. The guys also discuss what they would do on their last day on earth, having racist family members, 50 Cent’s latest interview and more!

Want MORE Rory & Mal? Sign up for the Patreon!

https://www.patreon.com/newrorynmal