Kool G Rap and Big Daddy Kane stay fly til they die with their new collab. Featuring scratches by DJ RBI, the two Juice Crew legends pay homage their legacies and respect in their boroughs Queens and Brooklyn. Off Kool G Rap’s upcoming album, Last Of A Dying Breed, which drops October 14th and will feature guest appearances by AZ, Sean Price, NEMS, Vado, 38 Spesh, Royal Flush, and feature production by Domingo.

You can stream “Fly Til I Die” below