Video: Lil Wayne & Pusha T Squash Beef And Star In NFL Kickoff Ad

With the start of the 2022-2023 NFL season right around the corner, Lil Wayne and Pusha T squash their long standing beef and join forces in the NFL’s new kickoff commercial. In a series of ads, the Wayne, Push and Saweetie are among the celebrities hyping up fans during a pep rally. The ad also stars Nickelodeon’s Young Dylan, Seattle Seahawks’ DK Metcalf, Los Angeles Chargers’ Derwin James, New Orleans Saints’ Cam Jordan, pro boxer Ryan Garcia, and more.

The regular season kicks off Thursday, September 8th at SoFi Stadium with Buffalo Bills and the defending champs, Los Angels Rams at 8:20 pm ET on NBC.

You can check out the promo teasers below.