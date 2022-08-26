Album Stream: JID – The Forever Story

Four years have passed since JID’s 2018 album DiCaprio 2. He’s been featured heavily from his work on Spillage Village’s album Spilligion and Dreamville’s projects Revenge of the Dreamers III and D-Day. He returns with his new solo album, The Forever Story. Featuring 15 new tracks and guest appearances by Yaasin Bey, Lil Wayne, EarthGang, Ari Lennox, Lil Durk, 21 Savage, Eryn Allen Kane, and more. Also featuring production by Christo, Kaytranada, Monte Booker, Cardiak, DJ Khalil, Benji, BadBadNotGood, James Blake, Thundercat, and more.

You can stream The Forever Story in its entirety below.



