Black Soprano Family’s Benny The Butcher, Rick Hyde & ELCamino pay respect to the block on their new single, “297 Parkside” featuring Stove God Cooks. Produced by Camoflauge Monk. The visual features live footage from their recent shows along with ElCamino, Stove God Cooks, Rick Hyde and Benny going back and forth on a rooftop with a gang of luxury cars. Off of the upcoming Long Live DJ Shay compilation album, which drops September 9th.

Watch the “297 Parkside” video below.