Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice & Ish (Episode 561) “Ish Did”

On this week’s episode, the guys take a deep dive into Jay Z’s verse on “God Did” (16:35). Ish breaks down the lyrics. Joe and Ish debate if this is a top 10 Jay Z verse (43:35). Joe calls Young Guru to discuss the social media buzz. The guys discuss other new music, and Joe calls JID on air (1:08:15). The crew reacts to Offset’s dispute with Quality Control (1:24:00). Parks tries to squash the Freddie Gibbs and Benny The Butcher beef (1:49:35) + MORE! Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP.: Tap in here

Sleeper Picks Joe | Tempest – “So Gone” (Ft. Naomi Wild) Ice | Problem – “Selfish” Parks | JID – “Crack Sandwich” Ish | FKA twigs – “Don’t Judge Me” (Ft. Headie One & Fred again..)