Quavo and Takeoff link up with the number one stunna, Birdman for their new single/video “Big Stunna”. Directed by Keemotion, the three stunt for the camera as the cruise through Atlanta in luxury whips until they pull up at club Onyx. “Big Stunna” follows “Hotel Lobby” and “Us vs. Them” featuring Gucci Mane off of Quavo and Takeoff’s upcoming project Unc & Phew.

Watch the “Big Stunna” video below.