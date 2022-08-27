Music Video: SAINt JHN – U Laughed At Me

In celebration of his 36th birthday, SAINt JHN premieres his new single/video, “U Laughed At Me”. On the record, JHN speaks about a failed relationship over relaxing guitars. The video follows him during his recent trips and performances. He had this to say about the record:

“I’m somewhere between Oslo and Hamburg in a hotel room on my 1st international world tour tour since the world opened back up. And for the first time in a long time, it’s my birthday and I’m smiling 😇.In the simplest way I can put it, I’m just happy to be here… everywhere and nowhere all at the same time. I’ve always been honest with you, cause you’ve always been honest with me. In an ideal world I would’ve released my next Collection two weeks ago but when you’re the artist and the art dealer the responsibility is more heavy + I’ve never questioned divine timing. I wanted you to have this in the mean time… ❤️‍🔥& In Case We Both Die Young, I fvcking love you!!! Santo ✝️”

Watch the “U Laughed At Me” video below