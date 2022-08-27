Video: DJ Khaled – It Ain’t Safe (ft. Nardo Wick & Kodak Black) / Big Time (ft. Future & Lil Baby)

Fresh off the release of highly anticipated new album God Did, DJ Khaled premieres two new videos. The first is for “It Ain’t Safe” featuring Nardo Wick and Kodak Black and the second is “Big Time” featuring Future and Lil Baby.

In the “It Ain’t Safe” video, Khaled, Nardo Wick and Kodak Black vibe in the street with their crew, luxury cars, bikes, lots of champagne, and a few baddies.

In the “Big Time” video, Khaled gives praises while in the bathtub with his butler and a couple of bikini-clad hotties. He later joins Future and Lil Baby as they celebrate their success on a lavish estate. He brings along his son Aalam.

Watch both videos below.



