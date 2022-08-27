Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 96) Will Kanye Go To Prison?!

In this episode, Rory & Mal try to figure out how a robot of artificial intelligence had a more successful music career than them. They then get into the PPP Loan forgiveness program, and the billionaires who were able to get their loans forgiven. Rory delves into his Millennial Housing Crisis conspiracy, and mid-recording, they receive the news about Offset’s lawsuit against QC, and give their opinions on it. They discuss American Airlines’ new supersonic planes, and Mal tells us about his first time meeting a girl’s family. They also get into upcoming music, Andre 3000’s new Supreme collaboration, Kevin Durant staying in NY, & more!

