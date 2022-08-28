Music Video: DJ Khaled ft. Quavo & Takeoff – Party

As another day passes since the release of his new album God Did, DJ Khaled drops off another new visual. This one is for “Party” featuring Quavo and Takeoff. Directed by Ivan Berrios and DJ Khaled, the video features Khaled, Quavo, and Takeoff partying at a gentlemen’s club with cash, strippers, wild party-goers, and drinks. “Party” samples Eddie Murphy’s 1995 single “Party All The Time”.

After a full day of stream, DJ Khaled’s God Did is projected to move 115k units first week.

Watch the “Party” video below.