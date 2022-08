After recovering for two months, Lil Tjay makes his his return with his new single/video, “Beat Da Odds”. Produced by KXVI, Desirez Beats, and KBeaZy, Tjay makes his triumphant return as he gives thanks and speaks on his near death experience. The video features live videos, news clips, and footage of Tjay recording the record in the hospital during his recovery.

Watch the “Beat Da Odds” video below.