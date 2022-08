N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. In this episode we talk with the one and only Issa Rae!

Issa talks about her journey and her evolution in the entertainment industry. Issa also shares stories of working with Pharrell, receiving the key to her hometown of Inglewood, CA and more!

Issa talks about her critically acclaimed hit TV show “Insecure”, its creation process, and much more!