2022 MTV VMA Performances & Winners

MTV held their 2022 Video Music Awards last night live at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Co-hosted by LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj, and Jack Harlow. The show featured performances by Jack Harlow, Fergie, Nicki Minaj, Snoop, Eminem, Latto, Lizzo, JID, Flomilli and more. Nicki Minaj was presented the Vanguard Award and she opened award presentation with 10-minute medley of her hits “Roman’s Revenge”, “Monster”, “Beez In The Trap”, “Chun Li”, “Anaconda”, “Moment 4 Life”, “Super Bass”, and her latest single, “Super Freaky Girl“.

Some of the notable winners were Nicki Minaj & Lil Baby for Best Hip Hop, The Weeknd for Best R&B and more.

You can check out the full list of performances and winners below.

GLOBAL ICON AWARD Honoree: Red Hot Chili Peppers VIDEO VANGUARD AWARD Honoree: Nicki Minaj VIDEO OF THE YEAR Doja Cat – “Woman”

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy”

Ed Sheeran – “Shivers”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “Industry Baby”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Brutal”

WINNER: Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10-minute version) (Taylor’s version) ARTIST OF THE YEAR WINNER: Bad Bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Jack Harlow

Lil Nas X

Lizzo SONG OF THE YEAR Adele – “Easy on Me”

WINNER: Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”

Doja Cat – “Woman”

Elton John & Dua Lipa – “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber – “Stay” BEST NEW ARTIST Baby Keem

WINNER: Dove Cameron

Gayle

Latto

Måneskin

Seventeen PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR September 2021: Griff — “One Night”

October 2021: Remi Wolf – “Sexy Villain”

November 2021: Nessa Barrett – “i hope ur miserable until ur dead”

WINNER: December 2021: Seventeen – “Rock With You”

January 2021: Mae Muller – “Better Days”

February 2022: Gayle – “abcdefu”

March 2022: Sheneesa – “R U That”

April 2022: Omar Apollo – “Tamagotchi”

May 2022: Wet Leg – “Chaise Longue”

June 2022: Muni Long – “Baby Boo”

July 2022: Doechii – “Persuasive” BEST COLLABORATION Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy”

Elton John & Dua Lipa – “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)”

WINNER: Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “Industry Baby”

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie”

Post Malone & The Weeknd – “One Right Now”

Rosalía ft. The Weeknd – “La Fama”

The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber – “Stay” BEST POP Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”

Doja Cat – “Woman”

Ed Sheeran – “Shivers”

WINNER: Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Traitor” BEST HIP-HOP Eminem & Snoop Dogg – “From the D 2 the LBC”

Future ft. Drake, Tems – “Wait for U”

Kendrick Lamar – “N95”

Latto – “Big Energy”

WINNER: Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby – “Do We Have a Problem?”

Pusha T – “Diet Coke” BEST ROCK Foo Fighters – “Love Dies Young”

Jack White – “Taking Me Back”

Muse – “Won’t Stand Down”

WINNER: Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Black Summer”

Shinedown – “Planet Zero”

Three Days Grace – “So Called Life” BEST ALTERNATIVE Avril Lavigne ft. Blackbear – “Love It When You Hate Me”

Imagine Dragons x JID – “Enemy”

Machine Gun Kelly ft. Willow – “emo girl”

WINNER: Måneskin – “I Wanna Be Your Slave”

Panic! at the Disco – “Viva Las Vengeance”

Twenty One Pilots – “Saturday”

Willow, Avril Lavigne ft. Travis Barker – “Grow” BEST LATIN WINNER: Anitta – “Envolver”

Bad Bunny – “Tití Me Preguntó”

Becky G x Karol G – “Mamiii”

Daddy Yankee – “Remix”

Farruko – “Pepas”

J Balvin & Skrillex – “In Da Getto” BEST R&B Alicia Keys – “City of Gods (Part II)”

Chlöe – “Have Mercy”

H.E.R. – “For Anyone”

Normani ft. Cardi B – “Wild Side”

Summer Walker, SZA & Cardi B – “No Love (extended version)”

WINNER: The Weeknd – “Out of Time” BEST K-POP BTS – “Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)”

Itzy – “Loco”

WINNER: Lisa – “Lalisa”

Seventeen – “Hot”

Stray Kids – “Maniac”

Twice – “The Feels” VIDEO FOR GOOD Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”

Latto – “P*ssy”

WINNER: Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

Rina Sawayama – “This Hell”

Stromae – “Fils de joie” BEST METAVERSE PERFORMANCE WINNER: Blackpink The Virtual | PUBG

BTS | Minecraft/YouTube

Charli XCX | Roblox

Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience | Wave

Rift Tour ft. Ariana Grande | Fortnite

Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience | Roblox BEST LONGFORM VIDEO Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles

Foo Fighters – Studio 666

Kacey Musgraves – Star-Crossed

Madonna – Madame X

Olivia Rodrigo – Driving Home 2 U

WINNER: Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10-minute version) (Taylor’s version) BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “Family Ties”

Camila Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran – “Bam Bam”

WINNER: Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Kendrick Lamar – “N95”

Normani ft. Cardi B – “Wild Side”

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10-minute version) (Taylor’s version) BEST DIRECTION Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “Family Ties”

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”

Ed Sheeran – “Shivers”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “Industry Baby”

WINNER: Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10-minute version) (Taylor’s version) BEST ART DIRECTION Adele – “Oh My God”

Doja Cat – “Get Into It (Yuh)”

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy”

Kacey Musgraves – “Simple Times”

WINNER: Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “Industry Baby”

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie” BEST VISUAL EFFECTS Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”

Coldplay x BTS – “My Universe”

Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”

WINNER: Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “Industry Baby”

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie”

The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber – “Stay” BEST CHOREOGRAPHY BTS – “Permission to Dance”

WINNER: Doja Cat – “Woman”

FKA Twigs ft. The Weeknd – “Tears in the Club”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “Industry Baby”

Normani ft. Cardi B – “Wild Side” BEST EDITING Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “Family Ties”

Doja Cat – “Get Into It (Yuh)”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Brutal”

WINNER: Rosalía – “Saoko”

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10-minute version) (Taylor’s version)

The Weeknd – “Take My Breath” SOCIAL CATEGORIES GROUP OF THE YEAR Blackpink

WINNER: BTS

City Girls

Foo Fighters

Imagine Dragons

Måneskin

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Silk Sonic SONG OF THE SUMMER Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone – “Me Porto Bonito”

Beyoncé – “Break My Soul”

Charlie Puth – “Left and Right (feat. Jung Kook of BTS)”

Doja Cat – “Vegas (from the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Elvis)”

Future ft. Drake, Tems – “Wait for U”

Harry Styles – “Late Night Talking”

WINNER: Jack Harlow – “First Class”

Kane Brown – “Grand”

Latto x Mariah Carey – “Big Energy (Remix) ft. DJ Khaled”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

Marshmello x Khalid – “Numb”

Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”

Nicky Youre & Dazy – “Sunroof”

Post Malone with Doja Cat – “I Like You (a Happier Song)”

ROSALÍA – “BIZCOCHITO”

Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit” ALBUM OF THE YEAR Adele – 30

Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

Drake – Certified Lover Boy

WINNER: Harry Styles – Harry’s House