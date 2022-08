DJ Khaled delivers another new video. This one is for his track “Keep Going” featuring Lil Durk, 21 Savage, and Roddy Ricch. Directed by Christian Sutton, the energetic clip features Khaled, Durk, 21, and Roddy racing their Lambos and centered in a ring of fire with torched autos. They also pop bottles with a couple baddies just to add the icing on the cake.

Watch the “Keep Going” video below.