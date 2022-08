DJ Khaled takes a trip to Jamaica in his latest video “Streets Know My Name” featuring Skillibeng, Buju Banton, Capleton, Bounty Killer & Sizzla. Directed by Ivan Berrios and JD Khaled, Khaled, Skillibeng, Buju Banton, Capleton, Bounty Killer, and Sizzla mob through the grimy streets of Kingston and in the exotic jungle for a lively performance.

Watch the “Streets Know My Name” video below.