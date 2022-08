Gatorade snags Beyonce to narrate a new Serena Williams’ themed commercial titled “For Serena Williams, With Love”. Directed by Jake Nava, Bey recites an inspirational spoken word for over the highlights of Serena’s upbringing, accolades, and young female athletes.

Serena Williams begins her final Grand Slam tournament at the U.S. Open against Danka Kovinic.

Watch the full ad below.