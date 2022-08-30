New Music: Young RJ ft. Boldy James & Rosewood 2055 – Lucky

Slum Village’s Young RJ is preparing to drop his new project, World Tour, on September 23rd. He calls on Boldy James and Rosewood 2055 for his new single “Lucky”. He had this to say about the record:

“This record came together during the recording of World Tour and Rosewood 2055’s project When The Night Calls. Sensei Cam and myself laid the beat and I called Boldy to set the tone and Rosewood finished it up. This record displays their talent going toe to toe with a Detroit legend”.

You can stream “Lucky” below.

