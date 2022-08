Fresh off her performance at the VMAs, Latto doubles up and premieres the official video for her new single “It’s Givin”. Directed by Chandler Less, the sexy visual features Latto showing off her dance skills at the office, in business meetings, and stretched out on a copy machine. Featuring cameos from Angie Martinez, Angela Simmons, Ella Mai, Chloe & Halle, Flo Milli, Jordyn Woods, Nadeska, and more.

Watch the “It’s Givin” video below.