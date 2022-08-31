New Music: 38 Spesh ft. Che Noir & Freeway – Painful

38 Spesh fights through the pain on his new single featuring Che Noir and Freeway. Produced by Maki,, Che, 38, and Free ride the soulful instrumental to speak surviving in hood and rising to success. 38 Spesh had this to say about the record:

“This song is pure pain just like the title says. Especially for me and Freeway because the track was brought together by a mutual friend of ours who passed away shortly after we made it.”

“Painful” is off of 38 Spesh’s upcoming EP 7 Shots, which drops September 2nd.

You can stream “Painful” below.