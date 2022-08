Ari Lennox and Summer Walker link up for some queen shit on their latest collab, “Queen Space”. Produced by Elite, Dre Pickney, and Ron Gilmore, the two diva croon about loving yourself and setting your standards high. “Queen Space” follows Ari’s previous releases “Hoodie” and “Pressure”. Off of her upcoming album age/sex/location, which drop September 9th.

You can stream “Queen Space” below.