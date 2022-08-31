New Music: Funk Flex Shares Two New Songs From Jadakiss & Swizz Beatz

Jadakiss & Swizz Beatz were challenged by Funk Flex on Hot 97 to put out some new music to bring back the city. They delivered as this week Flex premiered a two brand new track from the longtime collaborators. The first was dropped a few days ago Flex dropped a record where Jadakiss questioned New York radio rapping, “why New York radio be sounding like Atlanta?”. The second one Flex dropped during DJ Enuff’s afternoon set on Monday (August 29th). Jadakiss flexes his lyrical muscle over Swizz’s hard instrumental, which samples Onyx’s 2002 single “Bring ‘Em Out Dead”.

You can check out the premieres of both new records below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riki P. (@itsrikip_)