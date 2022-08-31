Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 97) Did DJ Khaled Set Up Ross and Wayne?

On this episode Rory & Mal start off with some questions regarding Bad Bunny, Prince, and Eddin’s sexuality, and then get into the VMA’s. They give Nicki her well-deserved flowers, and then join right in on the discussion about Jay-Z’s verse on DJ Khaled’s album, including whether he should’ve been on the song solo, Mal’s brother Biggs being mentioned, and more. They review the rest of Khaled’s album, and JID’s album, and then Demaris explains the concept of ‘vabbing’… to their extreme disgust. They also discuss how to spot a precum baby, the new ‘And1’ documentary, their travel plans for the week, + more!

