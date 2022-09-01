EP Stream: Ari Lennox – Away Message

With her new album age/sex/location set to drop on September 9th, Ari Lennox surprises fans with a new 5 track EP titled Away Message. Featuring a guest appearances by Summer Walker on “Queen Space”.

You can stream Away Message in its entirety below. Also check out a clip of J. Cole reacting with excitement for Ari’s upcoming album.

I just remembered I had my camera with me when Cole linked up with Ari and Elite to finish up Queen Space 🤦🏽‍♂️. I love this shot and the excitement Cole has everytime he hears this song so I had to share this clip atleast. Queen Space @arilennox x @IAMSUMMERWALKER dropping in 30min pic.twitter.com/LKCF9TR2as — Ibrahim H. (@KingOfQueenz) August 31, 2022