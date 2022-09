Ella Mai links up with Babyface for the official video to their collab, “Keep On Fallin”. The visual was shot at the historic Malibu estate Villa De Leon and directed by Ava Rikki. In the video, Babyface parades his princess in Ella Mai at an opulent dinner. Also starring Kendrick Sampson and Tiffani Haddish. Off of Babyface’s upcoming 9th solo album, Girls Night Out, which drops October 21th.

Watch the “Keep On Fallin” video below.