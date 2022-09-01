Music Video: Diamond D ft. Ashtin Martin – Live My Life

Fresh off releasing his new album The Rear View, Diamond D premieres the official video for his new single “Live My Life” featuring Ashtin Martin. Diamond D had this to say about the record:

“This song is about living in the present and celebrating the good life. It was written post pandemic when everything was shut down and morale as a whole was down globally. Rising out of that whole ordeal was the premise of this song. We should all live our lives to the fullest.”

Directed by Varras Tower, Diamond D and Ashtin Martin live their best life on the ocean front, hitting the studio, cruising the streets and vibing with a few bikini-clad baddies.

Watch the “Live My Life” video below.