Music Video: Doechii & SZA – Persuasive (Remix)

TDE labelmates Doechii and SZA link up for the for the official video to their popular collab “Persuasive”. Off of Doechii’s debut EP, she / her / black bitch. She had this to say about the track

“I created ‘Persuasive’ to uplift people and bring communities together, so having SZA jump on the song was a perfect fit because I’ve always connected with others over her music. Knowing that SZA is with TDE was what originally got me most excited about being on this label, so now that we have a song together it’s a full-circle moment. She really ATE! This collaboration is everything I always imagined it to be.”

Directed by Sara Lacombe, the visual features Doechii striking poses on a elegant set with tv scenes and stage lights. SZA joins as the two lay across a black G-Wagon.

Watch the “Persuasive” video below.