While on tour, Kendrick Lamar continues to push his latest album Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, with the dark short film for his record “We Cry Together”. Directed by Jake Schreier, Dave Free, and himself, Kendrick engages in passionate back-and-forth with actress Taylour Paige shown in real time. The visual was shot back in March 2020 in one take with live vocals.

Watch the “We Cry Together” (Short Film) in full below.