New Music: Gorillaz ft. Tame Impala & Bootie Brown (of Pharcyde) – New Gold

In February 2023, virtual band the Gorillaz will release their eighth studio album, Cracker Island. They have already released the title track featuring Thundercat. Now Murdoc, Noodle, Russel, and 2D return with their new single “New Gold” featuring Tame Impala and Pharcyde’s Bootie Brown. According to a press release the band…

…[They] have relocated to Silverlake, California as they recruit new members to join “The Last Cult,” in search of the one truth to fix the world. Reports from the Golden State indicate that Murdoc is in love with the lady next door. Russel is glued to the TV. Noodle is compiling a handbook of wisdom and knowledge. And 2D is busy being 2D.

Cracker Island will also feature guest appearances by Stevie Nicks, Beck, Bad Bunny, and Adeleye Omotayo.

You can stream “New Gold” below.