In 2005, DJ Drama and Jeezy release the classic Gangsta Grillz mixtape Trap Or Die. After nearly 20 years, Drama and Snow return with a new record (and hopefully another mixtape) titled “I Ain’t Gon Hold Ya”. In the visual, Jeezy and Drama hang in a parking lot with a few Lambos and on a minimalist set with a couple and a couple baddies.

Watch the “I Ain’t Gon Hold Ya” video below.