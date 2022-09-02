Music Video: Freddie Gibbs ft. Moneybagg Yo – Too Much

Freddie Gibbs just announced a new album and major label debut, $oul $old $eparately which is set to drop on September 30th via Warner Records. Freddie had this to say about the album:

“Soul Sold Separately, that’s my motherfucking all fresh shit. The new album is going to be craz. This is probably going to be the best album I did. I think ever since Piñata, I’ve been dropping classic albums, so I’m not going to stop right there. Piñata, classic. Bandana was a classic. Alfredo is a classic. SSS, going to be the same thing. I leveled up on his album. It’s going to be more features. It’s a little more sauce on this one I would say.”

After a series of loosies, including “Black Illuminati” with Jadakiss, and “Ice Cream” with Rick Ross, Gansta Gibbs premieres his lead single/video “Too Much” featuring Moneybagg Yo. In the clip, Freddie takes over a casino and hangs in the hotel room with a couple of baddies. Moneybagg counts up in the money room.

Watch the “Too Much” video below.