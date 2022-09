After receiving her Vanguard award at the MTV VMAs, Nicki Minaj premieres the official video for her number 1 single, “Super Freaky Girl”. Directed by Joseph Khan, Nicki plays a housewife in her Barbie suburban world and gets freaky with her Ken, played by Alexander Ludwig. She also gets kinky with her neighbors, cruises the city in her pink Lambo, and ends up setting fire to her dollhouse with a flame thrower.

Watch the “Super Freaky Girl” video below.