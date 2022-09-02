Video: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice & Ish – Truth Bomb ft. Adam 22

Tension is in the air as Adam 22 joins the show. Adam stirs the pot immediately by sayin Joe is difficult to work with. Joe addresses Adam for running an old and controversial story. Things heat up when the guys address Adam about Kevin Samuels clickbait. Adam defends his content strategy. Ish and Adam argue about profiting off of black trauma. Adam gets compared to DJ Akademiks + MUCH MORE!

Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP. Tap in here: www.patreon.com/JoeBudden