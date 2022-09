NC’s Willz and 0racl3 rep JustUsProductions with their new project “We are Getting Aggravated”.. “Yes we Are”. Featuring fourteen new tracks and no listed guest appearances. Produced entirely by 0racl3 the two bring an unmatched vibe to the entire project.

You can stream “We are Getting Aggravated”.. “Yes we Are” in its entirety below and also check out their new video for “Sorry Momz X GOD”. As a bonus you can also check out Willz previous projects, which are linked below.

I go by Willz but you can call me Kay



Highed Fella