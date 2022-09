Jadakiss hits the block with DJ Khaled’s for the official video for the “Jadakiss (Interlude)”. Directed by DJ Khaled and Ivan Berrios, Khaled & Kiss hang in Yonkers and mingle with the locals people. Khaled dances and shoots dice in front of a local spot, while Kiss tears a hole in the soul sample provided by Streetrunner and Tarik Azzouz.

Watch the “Jadakiss (Interlude)” video below.