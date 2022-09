Gucci Mane and Baby Racks are flossing in the visual to their new collab, “Look Ma I Did It”. Produced by J. White Did It and directed by Omar The Director, Gucci and Baby Racks speak on their come up as they perform on stage, cruise through the city, and stunt with their jewelry. This follows Gucci’s singles “Dissin The Dead“ and “Gelati” with PeeWee Longway and BigWalkDog.

Watch the “Look Ma I Did It” video below.