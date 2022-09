Lil Baby cleans out his system on his new single, “Detox”. Produced by Nick Papz, Cubeatz, London Jae, and Eza, Lil Baby has second thoughts about living the fast life and wants to change his way and settle down with his lady. This follows the release of his documentary, Untrapped: The Story Of Lil Baby.

You can stream “Detox” below.

***Updated with the official video.***