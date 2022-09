Ray Vaughn lets the dogs out on his new single “Dawg House” featuring Isaiah Rashad. Produced by Rory Behr. The two TDE spittas go in and get to the point over the bouncy production. “Dawg House” is Ray Vaughn’s first release since he dropped “Mannequin” back in June and also follows Isaiah Rashad’s feature on Zacari’s new single “Bliss“.

You can stream “Dawg House” below.

***Updated with the official video.***