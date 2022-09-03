New Music: A$AP Rocky & Playboi Carti Debut A New Song

A$AP Rocky and Playboi Carti team up for an unreleased/untitled song. A$AP Rocky posted a mysterious video soundtracked with music from his IG page with the caption “OUR DE$TINY”. Playboi Carti in turn wiped out his account and posted a few new photos with one captioned “ASAP?!?! “. This follows A$AP Rocky’s recent appearance on Danger Mouse and Black Thought’s “Strangers” with Run The Jewels and Playboi Carti’s first new music since his feature on Trippie Redd’s “Miss The Rage” in 2021.

Check out the new record below..

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GRIM (@asaprocky)